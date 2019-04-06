Analysts Set Bilibili Inc – (BILI) Price Target at $19.40

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on Bilibili and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 7,907,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,485. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

