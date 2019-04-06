Analysts Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $986.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report sales of $986.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $948.01 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 200,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

