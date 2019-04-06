Analysts Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $986.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report sales of $986.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $948.01 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.
Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 200,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.
