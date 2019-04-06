Analysts Expect Healthequity Inc (HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.06 Million

Analysts expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce $84.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.28 million and the highest is $86.00 million. Healthequity posted sales of $69.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year sales of $337.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.70 million to $339.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $388.64 million, with estimates ranging from $384.33 million to $393.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Healthequity from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $102.00 target price on Healthequity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Healthequity from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Healthequity stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 611,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,740. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $243,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

