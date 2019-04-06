Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Hasbro reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.81%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 701,535 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $109.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

