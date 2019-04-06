Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Hasbro reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hasbro.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.81%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 701,535 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $109.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
