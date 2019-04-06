Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.10. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 400,008 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,368,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,199,000 after purchasing an additional 727,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. 756,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,095. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.