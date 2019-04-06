Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.36. Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.61. 1,111,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.75. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 464,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after buying an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 28.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 59,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 16.2% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 116,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.