Analysts Expect Globant SA (GLOB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $140.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Globant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Globant to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.60. 482,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.94. Globant has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $75.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,916,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 289,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Globant by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 901,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 52.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 676,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 232,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 623,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 376,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 258,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

