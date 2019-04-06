Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumulus Media an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Noble Financial set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
CMLS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. 36,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,252. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through Radio Station Group and Westwood One segments. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.
