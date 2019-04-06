Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) to Post $1.98 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 0.69%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other news, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $46,860.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,218.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $536,928.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,855.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and have sold 89,061 shares valued at $7,399,081. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,394. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.