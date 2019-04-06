Analysts Anticipate Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 14.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

PFPT traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $119.13. 589,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,658. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.83. Proofpoint has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $130.27.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $3,636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,631,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $183,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,989. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,646,000 after purchasing an additional 47,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 131,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.