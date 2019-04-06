Analysts Anticipate Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) to Post -$1.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will report ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Portola Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($3.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTLA shares. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,465,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 62,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the period. grace capital grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 279,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 125,480 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 585,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 205,220 shares during the period.

PTLA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.67. 1,113,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,312. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

