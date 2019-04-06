Analysts Anticipate Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) to Post -$1.05 EPS

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will report ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Portola Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($3.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTLA shares. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,465,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 62,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the period. grace capital grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 279,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 125,480 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 585,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 205,220 shares during the period.

PTLA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.67. 1,113,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,312. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.