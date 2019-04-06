Analysts Anticipate Life Storage Inc (LSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Storage.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $961,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,534,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 114.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,652,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,053,000 after buying an additional 3,552,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,424,000 after acquiring an additional 354,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,424,000 after acquiring an additional 354,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after acquiring an additional 230,928 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.25. 295,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,314. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.60%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

