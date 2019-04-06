Amyris (AMRS) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 219,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,547,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The stock has a market cap of $191.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amyris by 50.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 96.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 219,081 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

