Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,633 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,003 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,393,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,198 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

BRX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

