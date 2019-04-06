Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in InVitae Corp (NVTA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 221,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of InVitae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 497.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 622,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 518,499 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $4,372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 321,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,885,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 292,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,885,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 292,125 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVTA stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.25. InVitae Corp has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 88.93% and a negative net margin of 87.58%. On average, research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on InVitae in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on InVitae from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other InVitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 5,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $73,160.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,872 shares of company stock valued at $932,043. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

