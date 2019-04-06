Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 601.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $213,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HE opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $761.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.89 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.19%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

