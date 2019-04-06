Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,831 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 38.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

