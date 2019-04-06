Amgen (AMGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “While Amgen’s newer drugs — Prolia, Xgeva, Blincyto, Kyprolis — will drive sales, biosimilar and brand competition faced by its legacy drugs will create pressure on the top line in 2019. Meanwhile, uptake of key drug, Repatha has been slow due to payer restrictions. However, Amgen is progressing well with its pipeline and approval of Aimovig was a huge boost. In the past five years, Amgen has launched nine products, including two in new therapeutic areas. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars pipeline, which could be an important long-term growth driver for the company. Amgen’s restructuring plan is making it leaner and more cost efficient. Lower taxes and share buybacks should provide some support to the bottom line. Amgen’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. Nonetheless, estimates have gone up ahead of the Q1 earnings release. Amgen has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Get Amgen alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $195.41. 2,160,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.