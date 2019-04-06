Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report $93.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.70 million to $94.54 million. Amerisafe posted sales of $94.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year sales of $370.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.70 million to $376.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $367.86 million, with estimates ranging from $356.50 million to $379.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 18.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSF. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,284 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $79,004.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,310.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,691 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $103,996.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $218,698. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $57.30. 129,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,147. Amerisafe has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

