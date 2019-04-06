American National BankShares (AMNB) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) received a $40.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMNB. BidaskClub upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of AMNB opened at $34.72 on Thursday. American National BankShares has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $300.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.94.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). American National BankShares had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.73 million. Analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dan Miller Pleasant bought 1,060 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,842.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,494.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American National BankShares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American National BankShares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American National BankShares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American National BankShares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American National BankShares by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

