American International Group Inc. Sells 143 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $93.50.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $161.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Gremp Jim Von sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $277,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,015 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,150.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,235,950. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

