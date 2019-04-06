American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,626 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $515,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joyce Erony sold 300,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $14,827,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,010,039 shares of company stock worth $52,458,759.

NASDAQ:INSP opened at $52.11 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

