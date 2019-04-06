American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,078 Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,772,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

