American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,263 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

