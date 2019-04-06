American Century Companies Inc. Has $32.03 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.36% of NVR worth $32,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NVR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,299,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,870.47 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,040.71 and a twelve month high of $3,233.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $58.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.67 by $7.90. NVR had a return on equity of 48.57% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $40.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 176.78 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,911.80.

In other news, insider Robert W. Henley sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,666.66, for a total value of $8,597,311.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 5,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,669.50, for a total value of $14,417,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,211 shares of company stock valued at $66,653,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

