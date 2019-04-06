American Century Companies Inc. Has $28.96 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 158.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,702 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $28,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Integer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE:ITGR opened at $77.51 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 50,559 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $4,318,244.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,151.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,962. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American Century Companies Inc. Has $28.96 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/american-century-companies-inc-has-28-96-million-position-in-integer-holdings-corp-itgr.html.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.