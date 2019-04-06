American Century Companies Inc. Has $167.82 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 408,512 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $167,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,290,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,254,495 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,195,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,283 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,849,935 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $863,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

In related news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

