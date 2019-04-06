American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 241,881 Shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,881 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 4.98% of Global Brass and Copper worth $27,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 173,456 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 42,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSS opened at $34.90 on Friday. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $767.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Global Brass and Copper Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

