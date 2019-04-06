American Airlines Group (AAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.74.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $51.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.