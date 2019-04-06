American Airlines Group (AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the airline’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.81 to $35.63 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,123 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,155,000 after buying an additional 528,532 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 201,410 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.