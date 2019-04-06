Amber Road (AMBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amber Road, Inc. operates as a provider of on-demand Global Trade Management solutions. It offers import and export, global logistics, and trade agreement management solutions worldwide. The Company’s solutions include Enterprise-Class Software, Trade Content, Supply Chain Network, Flexible Technology and SaaS Delivery. It offers its solution to enterprises in various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. Amber Road, Inc. is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Amber Road from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE AMBR opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amber Road has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amber Road will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $174,078.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 41,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $395,235.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,713,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,299,464.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amber Road in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

