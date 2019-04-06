Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,009 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2,649.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,077,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,659,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,781,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,040,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,936,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup set a $24.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $15.85 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

