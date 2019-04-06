Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,930 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,375,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,733,000 after acquiring an additional 303,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 2.91. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $188.82.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $230.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.45.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 60,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $9,744,698.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,777 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $607,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,930,735.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,811 shares of company stock valued at $27,771,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/amalgamated-bank-buys-3930-shares-of-sage-therapeutics-inc-sage.html.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.