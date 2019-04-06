Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,333 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Chemed by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chemed by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

In other Chemed news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.52, for a total value of $454,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $1,617,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,094 shares in the company, valued at $50,168,256.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $8,599 and sold 14,599 shares valued at $4,754,381. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $325.56 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $260.03 and a 1-year high of $335.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $457.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

