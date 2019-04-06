Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

