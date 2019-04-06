Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $353,000 Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $3,344,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $69,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $75,096,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock valued at $198,594,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.18 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $830.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

WARNING: “Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $353,000 Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/altfest-l-j-co-inc-takes-353000-position-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.