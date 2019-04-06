Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

AMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 target price on Alta Mesa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 1,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMR opened at $0.28 on Friday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

