Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of ALPN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.70. 15,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,452. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $105.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mitchell Gold bought 190,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $1,024,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Management L.L.C. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,980 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

