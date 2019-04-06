Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,349.78.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,688 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.13, for a total value of $5,973,139.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,079,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total transaction of $106,383.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,485 shares of company stock worth $17,768,923. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,207.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The company has a market cap of $839.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.70 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

