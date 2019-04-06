Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Cut by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,162,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,349.78.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,207.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,112.66, for a total transaction of $99,026.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total value of $46,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,923 over the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

