Alpha FX Group PLC (AFX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.60 Per Share

Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha FX Group stock opened at GBX 735 ($9.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.61 million and a PE ratio of 32.67. Alpha FX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 340 ($4.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 730 ($9.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha FX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

