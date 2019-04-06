Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Allscripts has underperformed its industry. The company’s core Client Services unit has reported dismal performance in recent times. Also, Allscripts saw significant margin contraction in the last reported quarter. The company is exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the niche space is an added concern. On the bright side, Allscripts continues to gain from its Software, Delivery, Support and Maintenance units, which delivered solid growth in the last couple of quarters. Significant growth in bookings also buoys optimism. The company’s growth in revenue cycle services along with the recently-closed acquisition of HealthGrid is likely to boost its FollowMyHealth patient engagement platform. Apart from these, management is optimistic about the collaboration with Microsoft made in the recent past.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

