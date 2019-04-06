Allot Communications (ALLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allot Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.87.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Allot Communications by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 680,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

