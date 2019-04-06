Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

ABTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.26 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

In related news, Director William S. Nichols III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $36,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred S. Robertson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $586,227.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,567. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 161,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 110,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $36.04. 46,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $776.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.57.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

