Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Holdings Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 179,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In related news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $32,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,251,200. 5.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.39. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

