Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned Tuesday after 20 years in the office, along with six months of massive nationwide protests directed at pushing against him and his inner circle that was much-criticized in electricity to make a real democracy in the country.

The announcement followed a sternly-worded call from the powerful army leader for Bouteflika, 82 and ailing, to”immediately” take up his proposal to bow while respecting the constitution.

Get alerts:

Under the constitution, the Council of all Nations, the president of the upper house, steps in as interim leader to get a maximum of 90 days so that elections could be organized.

The APS news agency stated in a full-page headline that Bouteflika had notified the Constitutional Council of his decision. It arrived a day after a statement that he would quit by April 28, the official end of his fourth defender — but afterwards”significant” changes were made, giving rise to fears that his entourage would do to preserve the interests of those who profited from his period in office.

A counselor that was top no word about the entourage, including brother Bouteflika, was blamed from the North African country with a high unemployment rate and extreme gap between the wealthy and poor by protesters for widespread corruption.

Army chief Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah had earlier in the day convened a meeting of the best army hierarchy, making clear the call for Bouteflika to desist had the backing of the army, one of the most important on the African continent.

Even the Defense Ministry communique called Bouteflika’s entourage as a”gang” and stated it had forced”fraud, embezzlement and duplicity its vocation.”

Bouteflika has seldom been seen in public.

His resignation limits six months of peaceful protest marches who desired the system to generate a departure although Bouteflika. It had been preceded by a succession of moves at the top, including a new government announced days. Gaid Salah additional two more articles called for by protesters, notably Artricle 7, which specifies that”the people are the source of electricity.”

The Defense Ministry announcement Tuesday appeared to be a last warning.

Bouteflika came into the presidency the 1990s Islamic insurgency, following its darkest time. Bouteflika was able to bring stability back to a nation ravaged by killings and disbelief after taking power in 1999.

The insurgency metastasized into a Sahara-wide extremist movement and linked up using al-Qaida.

Bouteflika also failed to make an economy that could provide enough jobs for the growing childhood population of Algeria regardless of the vast gas and oil wealth of the nation.

In a state where the leadership is surrounded by secrecy, it has not been clear whether Bouteflika was totally in control or whether the army pulled the strings.

___

Elaine Ganley and thomas Adamson contributed to this report.