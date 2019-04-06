Alastair Laing Purchases 107 Shares of Capital Gearing Trust plc (CGT) Stock

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) insider Alastair Laing bought 107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,151 ($54.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,441.57 ($5,803.70).

Shares of LON:CGT opened at GBX 4,170 ($54.49) on Friday. Capital Gearing Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 37.48 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 4,150 ($54.23).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

