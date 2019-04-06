AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,083 Shares

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $70,849.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlarmCom alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $66,063.00.

On Friday, February 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,084 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $68,346.20.

Shares of ALRM opened at $64.75 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,715 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,083 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/alarmcom-hldg-inc-alrm-cfo-steve-valenzuela-sells-1083-shares.html.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.