Airbus SE (EADSY) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.348 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous annual dividend of $0.34.
EADSY opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Airbus has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $33.94.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.58 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 27.43%.
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
