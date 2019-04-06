Air Canada (AC) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.45.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$32.98 on Friday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 4.82000024757673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

